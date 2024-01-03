Ram Charan & Upasana Kamineni Konidela will be attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar

MUMBAI: The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant began in Jamnagar on 28th February. And looks like the star quotient for the celebrations is only increasing. With Rihanna and Mark Zuckerberg making the festivities global with their presence, the scale is only getting bigger. And now to add to this starry quotient, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela will also attend the functions in Jamnagar. Reportedly, the main celebrations begin with a sangeet function called An Evening in Everland.

A jungle safari and fair will also happen the next day. The third day will have two outdoor events where guest will enjoy Jamnagar's natural beauty. Shah Rukh Khan and family also arrived for the celebrations on Thursday evening.