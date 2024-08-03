Ramayana Updates: Here’s all you need to know about Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor has given some amazing performances over the years and has become a favorite for millions. He was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial ‘Animal’ wherein along with Ranbir we also got to watch Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Now the actor has some upcoming projects and one of the most talked about projects is Ramayana where he will be seen playing the character of Lord Ram. Sai Pallavi will be paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor, playing the role of Goddess Sita.

Also read - Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana plot revealed; This is how the first part of Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial will conclude

There has been a lot of buzz about the movie and its details and the audience is really getting excited for the movie. Now we are here with some more updates that will surely excite the audience. Well, as per sources, Ramayana is going to be a three-part movie.

In the first part of the movie, we will get to see Lord Ram’s family, his marriage, 14-years of exile and the kidnapping of Goddess Sita. In the second part, we will get to see Lord Ram and Lord Laxman meeting Lord Hanuman and the ‘Vaanar Sena’, the obstacles they face and the construction of the Ram Setu Bridge. In the third and final part of the movie, we will get to see the legendary war between the Vaanar Sena and the Lanka Sena. Along with that, in the final installment of the movie we will also get to watch Ravana’s defeat and how after the war Lord Ram and Goddess Sita returns to Ayodhya.

Now talking about the cast of the movie, we will get to see Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Other than that, there are speculations that we will get to watch Amitabh Bachchan as King Dashrath, Vijay Sethupathy as Vibhishan, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpnaka.

As per sources, the movie is set to start it’s shoot in March 2024 and will stretch it till May while Yash will join the shoot in June or July. Ramayana Part 1 will finish up shooting by July. After the shoot of the movie, the post-production will take another 1 and half years as the makers are highly focused on giving an amazing visual experience to the audience. The movie is produced by Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra.

Also read - Wow! Ramayan Epic Unfolds: Ranbir Kapoor Embarks on Cinematic Odyssey

It will be amazing to watch this upcoming movie. Tell us your opinions in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.