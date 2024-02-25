Rambha: What! The actress who left stardom for family

MUMBAI: Rambha, born Vijayalakshmi, rose to fame in the film industry with her work in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Bhojpuri, and English films. She gained recognition for her roles opposite superstars like Salman Khan in 'Judwaa' and 'Bandhan', among others. However, at the peak of her career, Rambha decided to step away from the limelight and marry Indrakumar Pathmanathan, a Canada-based businessman, in April 2010.

After her marriage, Rambha moved to Toronto with her husband and started a family. She is now a mother of three children—two daughters and one son. Despite her decision to leave the film industry, Rambha remains a beloved figure among fans for her memorable performances on screen.

However, Rambha's personal life was not without its challenges. In 2016, reports emerged alleging that her husband was already married to another woman named Dushyanti Selvavinayakam. Rambha, who was unaware of her husband's previous marriage, faced scrutiny and speculation about her marital status.

Despite the rumours, Rambha remained steadfast in her marriage, dismissing reports of a divorce and asserting that she was happily married to her husband. Her decision to prioritize her family over her career reflects her dedication to her personal life and values.

Throughout her career, Rambha worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Mammootty, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and others. Her journey from a budding actress to a dedicated wife and mother is a testament to her strength and resilience.

