Ramman Handa comes up with new chat show, Quarantine Diary

MUMBAI: With the entire country on lockdown, actors have also been asked to stop shooting their shows. Since they are all at home, this is a great time to get to know their real self, says actor Ramman Handa. The actor has come up with a new chat show Quarantine Diary where he will interact with many actors. “We know our actors by the characters that they play and that is how we perceive their personalities. So Quarantine Diary is all about meeting an actor in his real personality and going with him behind the camera,” he says.

The actor has Pradeep Rawat as his first guest. “As we know, Pradeep Rawat is one of the famous actors who has given super hits like Ghajini, Lagan, and so on. Quarantine Diary will give an insight into how he bagged these films. It will talk about how a small boy from Jabalpur made it big. This series has been started with Pradeep Rawat and as per the audience's response, we will showcase the stories of many other actors too,” he says.

Ramman and Pradeep’s association goes way back. “I know Pradeep for the last 6 years as we are neighbours. But since the last one year, we have developed a very strong bonding. He considers me as his son. This show will showcase our bonding too. It has been super fun working with him,” he says.

He adds, “We will also be discussing the films he has done How he got the film and also behind the camera action. We will also talk about his experience with his co-stars like Aamir khan, Akshay Kumar. Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and all.”

It will be aired on Natak entertainment, Ramman’s YouTube channel.