Ranbir analyses himself: I am a sulker, but I eventually forgive and forget

Bollywood heartthrob and new dad Ranbir Kapoor, whose latest film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' hit the big screens on Wednesday, is not a confrontational person in real life and would let lies just pass as he believes in forgiving people.
Talking to IANS about letting lies slide and moving forward, Ranbir said: "I dont have a big ego. I am a very understanding person."

"If the other person has made a mistake I am very forgiving that way. I am not very confrontational also. I am a sulker, so I might just sulk but I will eventually forgive and forget," he added.

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is directed by Luv Ranjan. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in their first film together, with Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal supporting roles. The film was shot extensively in Delhi, Mumbai, Spain and Mauritius.

After 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', Ranbir has 'Animal', which also features Parineeti Chopra.

