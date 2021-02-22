Ranbir Kapoor revealed THESE details about Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities have always inspired us with their relationships and fashion choices. Amidst the many Bollywood couples we love, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are our favourite. We have eagerly been waiting to see them tie the knot.

The duo has been very public about their relationship. From attending parties together to being there for each other in hard times, they have done it all. Recently, after the passing away of Rajiv Kapoor, Alia was seen at the Kapoor mansion, being there for the family.

Ranbir has been vocal about girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Here are three details the actor revealed about her.

She takes online classes

During a recent interview, Ranbir opened up about how he spent his time in the lockdown. he revealed that while he watched 2-3 films in a day, his 'girlfriend Alia' took many online classes.

Alia is an over-achiever

He addes that Alia is an overachiever. "My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is -- from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day."

Alia is flowing

Ranbir said that as an actress and person, Alia is flowing. In an interview with GQ India, "As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself."

Credits: Times Now