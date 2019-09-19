News

Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS Alia Bhatt is obsessed with THIS

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Sep 2019 09:45 PM

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor is an upcoming romantic film. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is a light adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name.

Sonam has been on a spree of sharing The Zoya Factor promotion VLogs on Instagram. A day back, Sonam shared a VLog which featured Sanju’s Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani. In the VLog, we can see Sonam explaining to the director what a VLog is. Amidst this, Ranbir revealed that his ladylove Alia Bhatt loves Sonam’s VLog.

In the video, we get to see Sonam getting all dolled up for the interviews of the day. Post that, she meets up Ranbir and Rajkumar Hirani. Ranbir can be seen joining his Sanju co-star in wishing her fans on the VLog. Also, Ranbir says to Sonam, ‘Alia is obsessed with your VLog.’ Now, aren’t we all? Post this, Sonam bids adieu to Ranbir and Hirani and leaves for her interviews for the day with Dulquer Salmaan. The VLog shows the behind-the-scenes of the promotional days in which Sonam is heard saying she is extremely tired yet she goes on.

Take a look below:

