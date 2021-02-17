Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain summoned for the second time by the ED

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin brother Armaan Jain recently landed in legal trouble after his name cropped up in the money laundering case. It was reported that the agency had also conducted a search at the actor’s house on February 10 amid an investigation of Tops Grup money laundering case which was filed against Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik.

While earlier a summon was issued to actor, but he did not appear for the probe before the agency due to personal reasons.

As per media reports, it seems that fresh summons have been sent to Armaan for an investigation in the case and he is supposed to appear in the court by today.

(ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan lauds cousin Armaan Jain for his latest CULINARY venture )

Armaan’s name had emerged in the case as he is said to be a close friend of Sarnaik’s on Vihang who is also been investigated in the case. ED had also found some suspicious communication between Arman and Vihang which led to the ED investigating the actor’s residence.

There were also some money laundering notices in Arman’s account for which these summonses were sent for further investigation.

Seems like Arman couldn’t attend the ED as recently the Kapoor family lost their member Rajiv Kapoor and the actor was busy doing the last rites.

(ALSO READ: Ranbir and Kareena Kapoor's Cousin Armaan Jain gets Summoned by ED)

(CREDIT: PINKVILLA)