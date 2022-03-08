Ranbir Kapoor says 'Hi' from the sets of 'Animal' in Rashmika Mandanna's style; Check it out

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her social media handle sharing a picture from the sets of 'Animal' for which she is currently shooting in Mumbai.

MUMBAI:In the post that Rashmika shared, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen greeting people in Rashmika's style, 'The Korean heart' which she usually sees going around with the media. So we saw that even Ranbir is copying Rashmika's style and greeting people. The picture also had the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the frame and seems like all of them are having a fun time on the sets and we can't wait to see the fresh pairing of Rashmika and Ranbir on the screen in 'Animal'. The actress wrote on the picture -

"@sandeepreddy.vanga and RK
Both say hi."

The Bollywood debut of Rashmika is eagerly awaited with the family entertainer 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh Bachchan. The film is scheduled to release on October 6th.

On the work front, apart from Animal and 'Goodbye', Rashmika has the sequel of 'Pushpa' 2 under her kitty along with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and Varisu with Vijay Thalapatty.

Latest Video