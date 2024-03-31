Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana to go on floors next month? Reports reveal

Ramayana is one of the biggest upcoming projects in the history of Indian cinema. It is carrying immense hype around it, and while nothing has been officially confirmed by the makers, a lot of things are reportedly happening in the background.
MUMBAI: Ramayana is one of the biggest upcoming projects in the history of Indian cinema. It is carrying immense hype around it, and while nothing has been officially confirmed by the makers, a lot of things are reportedly happening in the background. Now, the latest development is that the magnum opus is going on the floors next month, and the schedule will see no members of the lead cast. 

The magnum opus based on the Indian epic has been in the news for years now. However, it was in the last couple of months that a lot of big updates started flowing in. As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to play Ram, Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita, and Yash will be portraying Raavan. While the makers are keeping absolutely mum about the film’s progress, they are making sure to meet their speculated deadline of next year.

As per the report in Pinkvilla, Ramayana is all set to go on floors on 2nd April, and the schedule will take place in Mumbai. A source close to the development said, “Nitesh Tiwari and his team are all set to start shooting for Ramayana from April 2 in Mumbai. A set has been created at Film City, and that’s where the journey of this divine film begins. It’s the set-up of a Gurukul, which has been combined with a green screen for enhancement in the post-production process.”

The first schedule will be shot with child artists playing Ram, Laxman, and Bharat. It will also include Shishir Sharma, who is reportedly playing Guru Vasishtha in Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor will be joining the shoot by mid-April. The entire film will be shot from April to July, and Sunny Deol and Yash are expected to join late.

It has also been learned that Ramayana will most probably be released during Diwali 2025, and the official announcement of the film will be made on Ram Navami (17th April). Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari, and Yash are jointly producing the magnum opus.

