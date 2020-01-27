News

Ranbir Kapoor strikes a pose with banana

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jan 2020 01:20 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday posed for shutterbugs carrying a banana in his hand.

A lot of videos are doings the rounds on the internet in which Ranbir is seen getting clicked by paparazzi before entering a soccer ground for a practice session. And interestingly, more than Ranbir, it was the banana in his hand which caught the maximum attention.

Ranbir's banana antic has left his fans in splits.

Reacting to one of the videos, which has been shared by celebrated lensman Viral Bhayani on Instagram, a user wrote: "Fitness secrets."

Another one commented: "Lol."

On the film front, Ranbir will next be seen opposite his girlfriend Alia Bhatt in "Brahmastra".

