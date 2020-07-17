Ranbir Kapoor's lookalike and Kashmiri model Junaid Shah dies of cardiac arrest

MUMBAI: A boy named Junaid Shah from Kashmir hit the headlines a few years ago because of his resemblance to Ranbir Kapoor. The young boy became very popular among his friends and fans as he looked ditto like the Rockstar actor. Sadly, Junaid Shah is no more. As per the latest buzz on social media, Junaid passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Srinagar. He would be barely in his late twenties or early thirties.

While there are many doppelgangers of Ranbir Kapoor, Junaid was among the most famous ones. In fact, once Rishi Kapoor too had shared his picture on Twitter and expressed disbelief over the resemblance Junaid shared with his son Ranbir. Sharing the picture of Junaid and Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor had penned, "OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double."

Reportedly, Junaid studied at Delhi Public School and then completed his further studies from IIPM. He wanted to do modeling post his studies. Pictures and videos of him dressed up like RK and posing are going viral on social media. Check out a few pictures here. His uncanny resemblance to RK will take you by surprise.

Meanwhile, Junaid's fans, friends, and family are mourning the loss. A friend of the deceased wrote on Twitter, "Today I lost my friend my neighbour Junaid Shah Left For heavenly abode. My heart goes out with the bereaved family. May Almighty Rest his soul in highest places of Jannah." May his soul rest in peace.

