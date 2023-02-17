Randeep Hooda meets 'Laal Rang 2' director to discuss story, characters

MUMBAI : Actor Randeep Hooda, who is reprising the role of his much loved character of Shankar in the upcoming film 'Laal Rang 2', recently met his director Syed Ahmad Afzal to discuss the storyline and characters for the sequel.

The director took to his social media on Thursday to share a picture from the meeting and wished Randeep a speedy recovery. In the picture, the actor-director duo can be seen posing for the camera in amber coloured lights. They also sported T-shirts with the dialogues (written in Devanagari) of the hit first part.

The director wrote in the caption, "Shankar Singh Malik, district: Rohtak. This red colour doesn't leave me, a jaat always unfolds his cards wisely."

The director continued in the caption, "Witnessing Chaudhry sahab @randeephooda involved as the principal lead and producer of a feature length, I must say is the ideal environment for any filmmaker to thrive. The readings, narrations, ideations, jokes all have nostalgia written over it. We've both lived this dream for 7 years and now are on the verge of realising it."

"Memories from the preparation days of the first film are all rushing back. Just the thought of hitting the floors again for the sequel with the entire original team is giving the same rush as we had felt in the first. Wishing speedy and total recovery of your knee, Chaudhry Sahab," he added.

'Laal Rang', which was released in 2016, revolved around the illegal trade of blood banks in Haryana and shed light on the darker aspects of society.

'Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva' is produced by Randeep Hooda Films, Avak Films & Jelly Bean Entertainment. It is co-produced by Anwar Ali and Sonu Kuntal.

Source:  Ians 

