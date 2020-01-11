Randeep Hooda resumes shooting for Salman Khan starrer Radhe

MUMBAI: After delivering hits like, ‘Bharat’ and ‘Dabangg 3’, Salman Khan is all set to entertain his fans with his next, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. Randeep Hooda, who is also a part of the movie, has recently resumed shooting of the film.

Taking on to his Instagram handle, Randeep shared a picture of himself from his vanity van and captioned it as, ‘Back to #work mode #radhe #multitasking’.

The actor has been roped in to play the main antagonist opposite Salman Khan in this movie. The movie reportedly has some high octane action sequences and Randeep had earlier posted a video of him prepping for this. He was forced to take over a month of rest, as he got injured while shooting an action sequence on the sets the film.

Randeep had suffered a slight dislocation and he was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. But now all seems to be well on the track.

The 43-year-old actor used this time to travel to Tadoba Tiger Reserve and spend some quality time basking in the sun. He recently had posted a pic of him with the blue sky in the backdrop and sun shining right at him.

SOURCE – E TIMES