Rangoli calls Kangana Ranaut a ‘Gorgeous Sanghi’; fans REACT; check Tweets

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is known for sharing her opinions. She never shies away from expressing her thoughts on various matters. She often takes to her social media handle and shares her thoughts and opinions.

She also frequently jumps to her sister’s defence whenever the situation demands it and is not afraid to speak up or give her fans an explanation. Just recently, Rangoli shared two pictures of Kangana performing pooja, and tweeted, “Sanghi is trending ha ha why not .... most gorgeous Sanghi I know #SanghiWoman #SanghiTwitter.” On calling Kangana a ‘Sanghi’, one of her followers questioned, “From when doing puja became Sanghi things? Sangh neither allows women to enter inside their premises nor allow to join their training camp.”

Rangoli Chandel went on to explain her side. She wrote that social media is full of pictures of RSS sevaks both men and women distributing food packs. She wrote, “I suppose things change with time and they should but here on Twitter anyone supporting Bhagwa becomes Sanghi so I guess based on that KR is Sanghi.” Another follower suggested she check her facts and stated that Kangana’s ideology is inversely proportional to them and that they can’t stand strong women. Rangoli tweeted, “Why you say that? Kangana is a strong woman and she has met people from RSS they have huge respect for her, in fact, they only requested for a meeting after they saw Manikarnika, her own experience with them is amazing... she will go by her own experience not some hearsay ...”

The social media user further questioned about women not being accepted into their premises. Rangoli defended saying that even Army has a problem with the other gender, and if RSS wants to maintain gender separation, there's nothing wrong with that.

Check out the tweets here:

Sanghi is trending ha ha why not .... most gorgeous Sanghi I know #SanghiWoman #SanghiTwitter pic.twitter.com/eT0kozzN2u — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 6, 2020

From when doing puja became sanghi thing? Sangh neither allow women to enter inside their premises nor allow to join their training camp. — Arzita Singh (@Arzitasingh07) April 6, 2020