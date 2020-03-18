News

Rangoli lashes out at netizens who are calling Kangana names

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel do not mince words. Yesterday, the latter shared a throwback picture where she could be seen posing with Hrithik Roshan, and called him a ‘pappu’. This happened after a user accused Kangana and Rangoli of stalking Hrithik, after which Rangoli rubbished it saying that they didn’t stalk a man that was anyways crazy about her (Kangana).

Now, after a user defended Kangana over Hrithik in the Twitter war that ensued, Rangoli too jumped to Kangana’s defense. She said, 'Kangana has fought many battles, demons in the under belly of Bollywood,my acid attack, harassment and court cases after her huge success, she dealt with all with utmost dignity but every day these bots calling my sister names and trying to paint a lie as a truth... we are not here kisi ke baap ke paise pe, shut your mouth otherwise will rip you apart phir mat rona !!'

