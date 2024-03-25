Rani Mukerji talks about how Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna helped her marry for the right reasons

MUMBAI: Rani Mukerji had one of her most polarising roles in Karan Johar's 2006 romantic drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. She played Maya, an unhappy wife who falls for a married man, leading to her divorce. However, in an interview with Galatta India now, the actor has confessed that it's one of her favourite films and it also helped her marry right in real life.

Also read - Must Read! Rani Mukerji completes 27 years in the industry, here’s a list of some remarkable performances of the actress

“There are many women who don't open up in their marriages for a long time. The years pass and they become old and they are like 'Why didn't we be honest to ourselves?' But it's too late for that. So as a young girl at that point of time when I did KANK, it also helped me to take a decision for my marriage that I need to marry for the right reason. Because if you marry for the wrong reason, you will end up being with a person and suffer all your life," said Rani.

She added that she wasn't the only one who got a reality check through the film. “It was an eye opener for a lot of young girls, eye opener for a lot of men, and eye opener for a lot of people who were in marriages, and a lot of marriages broke after that because they went to the theatre and they were extremely uncomfortable watching the film because they were watching their life and it's not easy to watch a film which is actually depicting their own life,” said Rani.

Also read -"Rani Mukerji Hails Maniesh Paul as Star Personality of the Industry"

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (KANK) also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kirron Kher. It was produced by Karan's Dharma Productions and was also written by him. While the film performed well at the worldwide box office, it got a lot of polarising response for its stance on infidelity.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times