Ranjha Vikram goes on liquid diet to acquire a soldier's look

MUMBAI: Ranjha Vikram Singh, who worked in the Tiger Shroff-starrer "Heropanti", has a heavy frame, and is going on a liquid diet for his upcoming film, "Fauji Calling", to look the part of a soldier.

"The look is a major part of the preparation for a character, and obviously portraying an Indian army soldier is an extra responsibility. We get few chances like these. So I went on a liquid diet and cut down on weight and muscle mass," he said.

"I focussed my workout on building endurance and cardio vascular strength. It seemed like the preparation helped while shooting. It was a tough schedule and one needs to feel like one to play one. Hopefully the audience will like my efforts," he added.

The film, directed by Aaryaan Saxena, tells the story of a soldier's family who has sacrificed his life in the line of duty, and stars Sharman Joshi.