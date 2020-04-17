Ranjit Chowdhry's sibling Quasar talks about his death

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranjit Chowdhry is known for his roles in iconic films like Khubsoorat and Khatta Meetha. The actor passed away on April 15, Wednesday. He was 65. A media portal got in touch with his sibling, Quasar, to know more about the actor's last few days. Read on to know what he said.

Extremely sorry to bother you, but can you tell us something about Ranjit Chowdhry?

The passing away of Ranjit is very unfortunate. We admitted him to a hospital on Monday night; he had developed sudden complications in his intestine.

And?

And, well he was operated upon.

When?

Tuesday.

Which hospital?

Breach Candy.

After that?

The surgery didn't work for him. He left us on Wednesday.

Did he talk in the hospital?

Yes, but I don't think he spoke after the surgery. I don't think he woke up after that.

It mustn't have been easy, considering that we are in a lockdown...

Nope, just one person was allowed outside the ICU. ICUs are always strict but in view of the Coronavirus, they've become stricter.

The cremation mustn't have been easy either...

Well, we thought we'll have difficulty- but everyone was very co-operative- right down to the staff at the Chandanwadi.

Bahut dukh hua that such a fine actor had to be told goodbye in such a manner.

Nobody could come because of the lockdown; we were just 5-10 people in all. Such a good actor had to depart without an audience. I was a fan of his writings.

Was he writing something, currently?

Ironically, we had connected just a few days before the lockdown started. He said he needs to meet me over lunch. He wanted to discuss a film idea. Actually, he was exploring it to be made for OTT. That was his challenge- how to convert a feature film into 4 or 6-part series. He was wrestling with that. He spent his early days with Malgudi Days team and writing was something intrinsic in him. Quite a career.

May his soul rest in peace.

