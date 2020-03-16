Ranveer to collaborate with 'Tanhaji' director Om Raut?

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is reportedly set to collaborate with 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' filmmaker Om Raut for a big film.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 16:15
movie_image: 
Ranveer to collaborate with 'Tanhaji' director Om Raut?

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is reportedly set to collaborate with 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' filmmaker Om Raut for a big film.

"It has come to light that Om Raut and Ranveer have been talking about an exciting big scale theatrical extravaganza that will blow people's minds," said a source.

The source added: "Om Raut is one of the hottest film-makers in Bollywood after delivering the National Award winning Tanhaji and Ranveer is a chameleon-esque actor, who has established himself as one of the alltime best actors of our country. This will be a collaboration to watch out for and the industry is buzzing with this."

Ranveer, who was last seen on screen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', will be seen in films like Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and maverick South director S. Shankar's re-telling of his cult classic 'Anniyan'.

SOURCE : IANS

Ranveer Singh Om Raut Tanhaji chameleon-esque Jayeshbhai Jordaar Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Anniyan Shankar Rohit Shetty TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 16:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AMAZING! Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Parvati Sehgal reveals what DISLIKES about her character Manini, says, "The meaner she is, the better the role"
MUMBAI: Star Plus recently rolled out a new show titled Banni Chow Home Delivery. The show stars Pravisht Mishra and...
Exclusive! Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop fame actress Sumati Singh bags Shemaroo’s next?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update. TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of...
EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Khan on his thoughts before taking up Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: I really liked the totality of the script and both the main characters, Dev is really inspiring and that is something I really like about him
MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Iqbal Khan is back in action with his much-awaited show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho where he is...
Dangerous! Dhoke Pyaar Ke fame Khushalii Kumar injures herself badly while shooting for the song
MUMBAI: Khushalii Kumar, who will be seen in the latest music video Dhoke Pyaar Ke, has recently got injured on the...
COUPLE GOALS! Fans demand the BTS of AbhiRa's Chocolate Romance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
What! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya is NOT MISSING her hubby Rahul Nagal, then who? | Deets inside
MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town.She is known for her performance in shows such...
Recent Stories
Dangerous! Dhoke Pyaar Ke fame Khushalii Kumar injures herself badly while shooting for the song
Dangerous! Dhoke Pyaar Ke fame Khushalii Kumar injures herself badly while shooting for the song
Latest Video