Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor to star in the remake of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge?

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are two big names in Bollywood. The duo starred in Gunday together, and they have been the best of friends since.

On various occasions, the two have said that they are very close to each other and are waiting to work together once again.

The actors are known for their witty nature and frequently entertain their fans and the audience through their performances as well as posts on social media.

During a movie award function, the two are seen enacting the story of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in Prabu Deva style.

In the video, Arjun is dancing and saying the dialogues of Amrish Puri, whereas Ranveer Singh is acting like Kajol.

But the best part of the video is the duplicate of Shah Rukh Khan.

Arjun mouths the famous dialogue 'Jaa Simran Jaa', whereas Ranveer as usual entertains the audience with his funny antics.

The name of this new version of DDLJ is Any Rajkumar Can Become a Jackson.

The video will definitely leave you in splits, and there is no doubt that Arjun and Ranveer make a very entertaining pair.

If ever DDLJ were to be remade, we are sure that Arjun and Ranveer would be the perfect choice to star in the movie.

