Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enjoy cycle ride during their vacay

MUMBAI: One of Bollywood's most adored couples, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are shelling out major couple goals on Instagram. The lovebirds are making most of their Valentine's week as they are enjoying a private vacation. Recently, Deepika took to his Instagram handle to share a new picture from their vacay, and it is unmissable.

In this photo, we can see two bicycles parked in the balcony of a house. Looks like Ranveer and Deepika are spending some quality time together while cycling on the streets during their vacation.

The post was captioned as, 'two’s company... #his&hers #vacation'. Deepika even shared a picture in her Instagram story as the power couple went for a cycle ride in the bushes.

Though the lovebirds are not sharing any picture of the two together, they are dropping in subtle hints about how it’s going.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' with Vikrant Massey.

She will be seen next in Kabir Khan's '83 with hubby Ranveer Singh. The film is based on the journey of Indian cricket team’s success during the 1983 World Cup.

Ranveer is essaying the role of Kapil Dev, while Deepika plays Romi Dev in the film. The film is scheduled to release on 10th April, 2020.

Check out the post below.