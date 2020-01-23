Ranveer Singh gets mobbed on the streets of Gujarat as he shoots for his next

MUMBAI: In the year 2019, Ranveer Singh entertained his fans with his only film 'Gully Boy' and how. The talented actor is now set to impress his fans with two of his films this year, namely Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

While Ranveer has finished shooting for '83, he is currently shooting for Jayeshbhai in Gujarat. The actor's immense fan following needs no emphasis, and while shooting for this film, he encountered one such incident that gives an insight into his crazy fan following in Gujarat.

Ranveer is all set to play a Gujarati man in the film, and in the video, we can see the actor dressed up in his character and taking a ride on a scooter through the streets of Gujarat while fans crazily cheer for him.

Ranveer waves at them and heads towards his shoot location, where he finally gets mobbed. A video of his street ride is going viral on the internet.

Apart from shooting for Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the actor is also busy promoting '83, where he will portray Kapil Dev. The film is set to release on 10th April 2020.

