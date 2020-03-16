Ranveer Singh: 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is a film with the biggest heart in my body of work

MUMBAI : Superstar Ranveer Singh says that his upcoming movie 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is a film with the 'biggest heart' in his stellar body of work in which he has collaborated with the biggest directors of the country.

Ranveer says, "I have been blessed and fortunate to have found remarkable scripts that have stood out and touched people. I'm grateful for them and I'm also proud of the work that I have done to bring those roles to life on screen.

"It has taken everything out of me but I have always believed that if I have to be the best actor-entertainer of the country, then I have to do things that no one would attempt doing."

He adds, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is a film that I have relished being a part of because it has again pushed me to shape-shift into becoming a character with absolutely no reference point in Hindi cinema.

Ranveer stressed that a character like Jayeshbhai has not been seen.

"He is not your typical hero. He discovers heroism when he is pushed to the brink and he is, according to me, one of the most lovable heroes in the history of Hindi cinema."

Ranveer further says, "Hopefully, Jayeshbhai will change the definition of heroism on screen and hopefully leave an important message to people in the most entertaining and hilarious fashion. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is undoubtedly a film with the biggest heart in my body of work."

"It will make people laugh, cry, ponder and feel really, really warm when they see a feel-good film whose hero is the most innocent and honest person that you have met in a long, long time."

About what he loves about the character of Jayeshbhai and his expectations from the film, Ranveer says, "He is quick witted and he has his heart in the right place. The script is just remarkable. You don't find these films every day. Jayeshbhai is a rare product. It has certainly turned out to be really special. I hope we manage to entertain everyone with this film because it is really meant for everyone to enjoy.

"It is a community experience with your friends and families. You will know when you see this trailer. It is a celebration of human spirit which will fill you up from within when you experience it on the big screen."

The Yash Raj Films' 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', also starring 'Arjun Reddy' fame Shalini Pandey, has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and produced by Maneesh Sharma.

The film is releasing on May 13, 2022 worldwide.

SOURCE : IANS