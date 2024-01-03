Ranveer Singh's heartfelt gestures towards Paparazzi amidst Deepika's pregnancy news

They landed in Jamnagar, Gujarat, last night for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Ranveer's response to the paparazzi congratulating him on Deepika's pregnancy as they arrived at the location went viral.
Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: The first child that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are expecting together was revealed yesterday. Following much conjecture, the couple at last declared on Instagram that they would be welcoming their first child in September of this year. They landed in Jamnagar, Gujarat, last night for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Ranveer's response to the paparazzi congratulating him on Deepika's pregnancy as they arrived at the location went viral.

(Also read: KWK season 8: Really! Ranveer Singh reveals in the leaked promo that he was already engaged to Deepika Padukone in 2015; Netizens left in a tizzy)

Ranveer Singh hugged and patted one member of the media tightly as the paparazzi praised him. He greeted other photographers for their congratulations and shook hands with them in a proud manner. As he engaged with the photographers, Ranveer was grinning from ear to ear.

The video has become extremely popular on social media. A person penned, “Haha nice to see that the paps are SO happy for him!” Another added, “Good to see him so happy!! ” One fan of the actor wrote, “Whatta wholesome cutu he is.”

The statement, "This is sooo cute, I love his energy and pure excitement," was made in response to the video. “Definitely gonna be a good parent.” said another one. "He is a people person, no doubt about that," was another comment. “God bless them with a healthy pregnancy,” one individual commented.

Regarding her career, Deepika Padukone most recently starred in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. She currently has several projects planned. In Kalki 2989 AD, she and Prabhas will share a screen. In addition, she will collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan on the Hindi version of The Intern. However, Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani will soon be seen in the eagerly awaited Don 3.

(Also read: Must read! Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh revealed about his wedding clashing with Simmba shoot; Says ‘I called Rohit bhai…’)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

Ranveer Singh's heartfelt gestures towards Paparazzi amidst Deepika's pregnancy news
