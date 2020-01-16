News

Ranveer Singh's hilarious reaction to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi look

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2020 05:30 AM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's look in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming "Gangubai Kathiawadi" was unveiled on Wednesday, and actor Ranveer Singh had a funny reaction to it.

The look, as shared by Alia on Instagram is a black-and-white close-up of her face, enhaanced with a red bindi, a nose ring and dark-kohled eyes. Alia looks intense in the image.

The actress captioned the picture: "Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi."

Alia's "Gully Boy" co-star Ranveer Singh couldn't wait to comment. He wrote: "Here she is indeed Lulu the Gangster. come onnn."

The "Raazi" star shared another look, where she is seen sitting near a table with a pistol lying on it. She is seen dressed in skirt-blouse and sports a bindi.

Ranveer's wife and actress Deepika Padukone commented: "Love".

According to reports, "Gangubai Kathiawadi" revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens Of Mumbai".

