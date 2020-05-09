News

Ranveer Singh's lockdown look will take your breath away

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 May 2020 08:23 PM

MUMBAI: With no shaves and haircuts during the lockdown, have men started looking irresistible? Well, we came across a video of Ranveer Singh from his quarantine days, and the lockdown has really done wonders.

The video in question reveals his lockdown look, which will definitely make you weak in the knees. We have seen him in dense facial hair in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Padmaavat which was enough to make any girl crazy. But he has now grown his hair as well. The video seems to be a clip from the time he went on live on Instagram. 

In the video, we only see Ranveer flashing his charming smile while also playfully twirling his hair. 

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Ranveer Singh Lockdown quarantine days Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela Padmaavat TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Making of Jodha Akbar

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Blast from the past: Checkout Shaheer Sheikh...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here