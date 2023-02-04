Rapper Badshah: I always love shocking people

It wouldn't be wrong to call him number one as all his songs from 'Genda Phool', 'Paani Paani', 'Jugnu' to his latest 'Sanak' among many others have been chartbuster hits. Rapper Badshah says he loves to shock people and wants to bring madness into their life with his hip-swaying numbers.
Badshah

MUMBAI : It wouldn't be wrong to call him number one as all his songs from 'Genda Phool', 'Paani Paani', 'Jugnu' to his latest 'Sanak' among many others have been chartbuster hits. Rapper Badshah says he loves to shock people and wants to bring madness into their life with his hip-swaying numbers.

You've already made it big by being the number one musical artist, moving ahead where does Badshah see himself?

Talking to IANS, Badshah, who has even collaborated with "Prince of Reggaeton" J. Balvin with the song 'Voodoo', said: "Adding Madness to people's life. I always love shocking people."

"Right when you think, this is it and you just raise the bar. That's what I love and that's what I'm always looking towards."

Too much swag is synonymous to Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia.

Does it ever get tiring to put up an act?

"I have to be really convinced before putting a song out. That is why, even if it is tiring, I put all my energy and creativity into it. And before every show, I always Hug my team before going on stage," added the rapper, who is considered one of the highest-paid artists in the country.

Badshah, who is a big fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and coined his stage name from the actor's 1999 film 'Badshah', started his career in 2006. Since then he has belted out hits such as 'DJ Waley Babu', 'Kar Gayi Chull', 'Genda Phool' and 'Players' to name a few.

Asked if the creative satisfaction ever gets lost in the numbers game, Badshah said: "Sometimes, yes. It's actually a benchmark of where you are right now. But they should not define your music making process.

"They should not affect your thinking process as an artist. But of course, it helps you to know where you stand, not the numbers, but there are other stats as well," added the rapper, who was seen performing in Bhubaneswar for Seagram's Royal Stag presents Royal Stag Boombox, a first-of-its-kind musical experience.

"Like I love Bhubaneswar because I get a lot of love from this place. This is a fact that I came to know because of these stats. You use them to your advantage probably," said Badshah, who has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 in 2017, 2018 and 2019 as one of the highest-paid celebrities in India and as the only rapper in the list.
