News

Rasika Dugal to feature in Anshuman Jha's directorial debut

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jan 2020 12:22 PM

MUMBAI: Actors Rasika Dugal and Parambrata have joined the ensemble cast of Anshuman Jha's directorial debut "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli".

Writtten by Bikas Mishra, the film is a black comedy thriller. It already stars Arjun Mathur and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead roles.

Talking about the movie's cast, Anshuman said: "I am thankful to have landed actors who are so exemplary at their craft. Each of them fit the part and it's going to be a fun experience shooting with them as a maker, for a change, having worked with them as co-actors earlier.

" I know having such a good cast makes my job a little easier but I have the additional responsibility of living up to each of their standards. But this screenplay by Bikas Mishra is a unique one and I am stoked to tell this tale."

"Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" is expected to go on floors in February in London.

