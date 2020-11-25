News

Raveena Tandon prepares for night curfew in Manali

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Nov 2020 11:35 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who is currently shooting in the hill town of Manali, is getting ready for night curfew that has been imposed.

Raveena shared a selfie wearing a mask and a hoodie jacket on Instagram.

"When in Manali, do as the Manalians do! Garm raho bhaiya! The new rules being contemplated and getting in place are, fines and curfew after 8 pm until 6 am ,Nature getting a breather after 8 . .#fauxfurjacket," she captioned the image.

Raveena has been shooting in Manali for a while now and has fallen in love with the natural beauty of the mountains. She has been flooding social media with photos and videos from Manali.

Tags Manali Raveena Tandon Tellyupdates.com

