Raveena Tandon's ad shoot gives the lockdown work from home vibes!

MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her recent ad shoot amidst lockdown. In the caption, the actress revealed that social distancing was followed while filming the ad indicating us not to worry too much. She went on to write that she missed her team and further said that one realises the value of someone after they are not there.

In the boomerang videos, the actress can be seen wearing a bluish-grey salwar suit along with two guys wearing PPE kits in the background. She captioned the post, "Atmanirbhar adshoot today! With social distancing in place! Missed my team so so much! One realises the value of teamwork only when they not there @shurabhavinofficial @surinakakkar @reemapandit @prathameshagarwal"

Meanwhile, the actress is active on social media and has been often sharing pictures and videos of how she is spending her lockdown days. Only recently, Raveena got nostalgic and posted some BTS pictures from the sets of Anurag Kashyap's 'Bombay Velvet' in which she had made a guest appearance.

On the work aspects, she reportedly will next star in Prashant Neel's 'KGF: Chapter 2' starring Kannada rockstar Yash and Sanjay Dutt.

