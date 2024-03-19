Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' registered a blockbuster weekend! Collects a total 10.79 Cr.!

MUMBAI: Coming from the house of the people's couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' seems to have started its box office journey on a high note. Having brought an interesting story, the masses most favorite couple is ruling the hearts of the masses with their film which is quite evident with its box run that has made it register blockbuster weekend with whooping 10.79 Cr. Collection.

Released on 15th March, the film collected 2.74 Cr. on the 1st Day, Friday, which raised to 3.95 Cr. on the 2nd Day, Saturday, and 4.10 Cr. on the 3rd Day, Sunday. With this, the film successfully made it stand with whooping total of 10.79 Cr. on its first weekend, registering phenomenal growth.

The Punjabi star Gippy Grewal, who is also the lead cast of the film, was present at the grand premiere night.

