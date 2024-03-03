Ravi Kishan's off screen antics turned 'Maamla Legal Hai' shoot into a picnic says Anant Joshi

MUMBAI: Actor Anant V. Joshi, known for his role as Vishwas Pandey in 'Maamla Legal Hai', shared insights into the fun-filled atmosphere during the shooting of the courtroom comedy. The show, set to premiere on Netflix on March 1, features a hilarious ensemble cast, including Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, and Naila Grewal.

Anant's character, Vishwas Pandey, adds a quirky touch to the series, calling himself the 'Donna' of the fictitious Patparganj court, a nod to the popular show 'Suits'. His character's antics, like squeezing a lawyer into a crowded block or turning a dog into a lion, promise to keep the audience entertained.

Reflecting on the off-screen camaraderie, Anant shared, "Our time shooting in Delhi was like a spontaneous picnic. Ravi's non-stop antics, Nidhi's impeccable comedy timing, and Naila's sass created an atmosphere filled with laughter. The genuine bond among the cast made the on-screen moments even more special."

The series, produced by Posham Pa Pictures and helmed by show-runner Sameer Saxena, offers a fresh perspective on the legal world. Featuring a diverse group of lawyers, from rookies to veterans, the show delves into their struggles for cases, recognition, and the coveted air-conditioned chambers, all while delivering relatable and heartwarming content.

With a promise of court proceedings inspired by real-life cases, 'Maamla Legal Hai' aims to provide endless laughter and relatable moments for the audience.

Directed by Rahul Pandey and written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja, 'Maamla Legal Hai' is set to premiere on Netflix on March 1, offering viewers a delightful and comedic take on the legal profession.

