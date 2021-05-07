Read to know WHY Sonu Sood came to Neha Dhupia and Suresh Raina's urgent AID

MUMBAI: Sonu Sood is proving to be a God sent in times of Coronavirus crisis. The actor is going out of his way to help those in need.

Due to the surge in the number of cases, there is a shortage of medical equipment including oxygen cylinders and more. The Dabangg actor is trying his best to arrange the necessities for those in need.

Recently, Sonu Sood helped Neha Dhupa and Suresh Raina as they made SOS calls for someone they know.

A friend reached out to Neha Dhupia asking for help to seek an injection for a COVID-19 positive patient while Suresh Raina tweeted asking for leads to get an oxygen cylinder for his aunt. Sonu Sood helped them both.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Neha wrote, "Got a call at an odd hr from Manju (a colleague) asking for #Remdisivir n if I could help thru contacts, the first person I could think of was @SonuSood, sure enough he n @SoodFoundation did the needful. You made yet another man healthy n a family extremely happy. God bless Red heart.".

Suresh Raina on Twitter wrote, "Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt. Age - 65. Hospitalised with Sever lung infection. Covid + SPO2 without support 70 SPO2 with support 91 Kindly help with any leads. @myogiadityanath.".

Sonu Sood came across this post and immediately arranged for it. Thanking Sonu, the cricketer wrote, "Sonu Paji thank you so much for all the help. Big big help! Stay blessed.".

Got a call at an odd hr from Manju(a colleague )asking for #Remdisivir n if I could help thru contacts,the first person I could think of was @SonuSood ,sure enough he n @SoodFoundation did the needful. You made yet another man healthy n a family extremely happy .God bless — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 4, 2021

Sonu Sood indeed is a blessing in such times.

