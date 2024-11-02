Really! Dil Dhadakne Do: Not Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, Zoya Akhtar Wanted Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Before casting Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in Dil Dhadakne Do, director Zoya Akhtar's initial choices were real-life cousins Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan to play siblings.
MUMBAI: Zoya Akhtar's acclaimed film, Dil Dhadakne Do, underwent a casting journey that saw changes before landing on the final ensemble featuring Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra as Kabir and Ayesha Mehra. Initially, the director envisioned real-life cousins Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan to portray the central siblings in the film.

Reports indicate that Ranbir Kapoor was initially on board but had to step away due to scheduling conflicts, leading to Kareena Kapoor Khan also withdrawing her participation as her primary motivation was to work alongside her cousin. This information was recently confirmed by Anil Kapoor, who mentioned in a promotional video for Animal's OTT release that when he agreed to Dil Dhadakne Do, Ranbir Kapoor was part of the cast.

Zoya Akhtar had also reportedly considered Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif for pivotal roles in the film, initially envisioned for Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. However, scheduling and casting adjustments ultimately led to Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma stepping into these roles as Sunny Gill and Farah Ali.

The ensemble cast of Dil Dhadakne Do included Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Vikrant Massey, Parmeet Sethi, and more. Additionally, Aamir Khan provided the voice-over narration for Pluto Mehra, the family dog.

Despite the initial casting shifts, Dil Dhadakne Do went on to receive positive reviews and cemented its place as a beloved family drama.

Credit: DNA 

    
 

