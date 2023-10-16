Really! Fans convinced about Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy after her video with hubby Virat Kohli goes viral, check it out

MUMBAI :There is no doubt that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stunning and loved celeb couples. They tied the knot of love and togetherness in 2017 and since then they are painting the town red with their wonderful chemistry. Anushka and Virat were in a long-term relationship before they made it official by getting married. The couple have a 2 year old daughter Vamika. Anushka and Virat have been in the headlines for being pregnant for the second time.

Although the couple is yet to officially announce their second pregnancy, the couple’s recent spotting together has made netizens believe that Anushka is indeed pregnant. In the viral video, Anushka is clearly seen cradling her baby bump while conversing with Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh and Gujarat politician, Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja. Take a look at the video;

As per a source, “It’s been a while since Anushka Sharma has been spotted in public, or at an event. This isn’t just a coincidence. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculations.” The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress who always accompanied her hubby Virat to events and cricket matches is not doing so and is staying away from media glare which is a big indication that she might be expecting her second baby soon.

Virat and Anushka are yet to reveal the face of their daughter Vamika. They have a strict no-posting pictures online policy and have warned the paparazzi against posting any pictures of their daughter on a public medium.

In a previous interview, Virat had stated, “We have decided not to expose our child to social media before she understands to make her own choices.”

Credit-Spotboye



