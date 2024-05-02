Really! Juhi Chawla opens up on Aamir Khan giving her the cheapest gift ever; Says ‘He came to my home and…’

MUMBAI: Recently, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's dance reality show had actor Juhi Chawla as a guest. In honor of her incredible Bollywood career, "Jashn Juhi Ka" was a special episode. A moving tribute to the actor's achievements to Indian cinema, the show featured Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finalists performing on her hits from the 1990s. Juhi also gave anecdotes about her personal and professional lives during the episode.

Also read: Juhi Chawla recalls nearly getting a 'thappad' from Farah Khan!

In a number of movies, Juhi Chawla and Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan have shared the screen. Juhi made her acting debut in the 1986 film Sultanat after winning the Miss India competition in 1984. However, it was the 1988 release of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, starring Aamir Khan, that marked her big break.

In addition, Juhi and Aamir starred in numerous movies including Darr, Ishq, Andaz Apna Apna, Love Love Love, Daulat Ki Jung, and Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke.

Juhi told amusing anecdotes about the actor during the most recent episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Juhi was questioned by Farah Khan, about the cheapest gift she has ever gotten from a celebrity. Juhi candidly said, “You want me to say the name? It was Aamir Khan.”

Juhi added, “This was when we had just become stars. It was my birthday and, in the evening, Aamir called and said he would come home. He came home to wish me and everyone in my house was excited. He sat and removed a small chocolate for me and said that is my gift.”

Juhi further revealed how, 'despite their straight looks and innocent demeanor,' Ajay Devgn and Aamir would often pull pranks on the set while filming Ishq. Juhi told about a new assistant director (AD) that was on set. Ajay and Aamir would poke him, making the clapboard shake, whenever he approached to offer the clap for a shot. As a result, Indra Kumar, the director, would frequently reprimand the AD. Juhi further mentioned that on occasion, they would erase the shot's markings. Our director would warn the AD each time, not realizing that Aamir and Ajay were the ones causing the trouble.

Also read: OMG! This person from Aamir Khan's family proposed to Juhi Chawla; here is how the actress reacted

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- The Indian Express