Really! Juhi Chawla opens up on Aamir Khan giving her the cheapest gift ever; Says ‘He came to my home and…’

In honor of her incredible Bollywood career, "Jashn Juhi Ka" was a special episode. A moving tribute to the actor's achievements to Indian cinema, the show featured Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finalists performing on her hits from the 1990s. Juhi also gave anecdotes about her personal and professional lives during the episode.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 20:35
movie_image: 
Juhi

MUMBAI: Recently, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's dance reality show had actor Juhi Chawla as a guest. In honor of her incredible Bollywood career, "Jashn Juhi Ka" was a special episode. A moving tribute to the actor's achievements to Indian cinema, the show featured Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finalists performing on her hits from the 1990s. Juhi also gave anecdotes about her personal and professional lives during the episode.

Also read: Juhi Chawla recalls nearly getting a 'thappad' from Farah Khan!

In a number of movies, Juhi Chawla and Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan have shared the screen. Juhi made her acting debut in the 1986 film Sultanat after winning the Miss India competition in 1984. However, it was the 1988 release of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, starring Aamir Khan, that marked her big break.

In addition, Juhi and Aamir starred in numerous movies including Darr, Ishq, Andaz Apna Apna, Love Love Love, Daulat Ki Jung, and Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke.

Juhi told amusing anecdotes about the actor during the most recent episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Juhi was questioned by Farah Khan, about the cheapest gift she has ever gotten from a celebrity. Juhi candidly said, “You want me to say the name? It was Aamir Khan.”

Juhi added, “This was when we had just become stars. It was my birthday and, in the evening, Aamir called and said he would come home. He came home to wish me and everyone in my house was excited. He sat and removed a small chocolate for me and said that is my gift.”

Juhi further revealed how, 'despite their straight looks and innocent demeanor,' Ajay Devgn and Aamir would often pull pranks on the set while filming Ishq. Juhi told about a new assistant director (AD) that was on set. Ajay and Aamir would poke him, making the clapboard shake, whenever he approached to offer the clap for a shot. As a result, Indra Kumar, the director, would frequently reprimand the AD. Juhi further mentioned that on occasion, they would erase the shot's markings. Our director would warn the AD each time, not realizing that Aamir and Ajay were the ones causing the trouble.

Also read: OMG! This person from Aamir Khan's family proposed to Juhi Chawla; here is how the actress reacted

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- The Indian Express

Juhi Chawla Imran Khan Aamir Khan Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak Madhuri Dixit Karisma Kapoor Koffee with Karan Gulaab Gang Dharmesh Darshan Hum Aapke Hain Koun Raja Hindustani Soumik Sen TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 20:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Experience the Grandeur of Pracchand Ashok on COLORS: A Love Story That Altered History's Path
MUMBAI: Popular actors Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh will be seen essaying the roles of Samrat Ashok and Princess...
Exclusive! Pooja Bhalekar about her movie 'Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon', “I truly feel it was destiny.”
MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Bhalekar has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention of the fans with her...
What! Mahesh Bhatt's 1994 Stunt: Manisha Koirala's Faked Death for Film Promotion
MUMBAI: Poonam Pandey's recent attempt at a publicity stunt by faking her death to raise awareness about cervical...
Wow! Amber Dhara fame Kashmira Irani set to tie the knot with beau Akshat Saxena; Reveals marriage date
MUMBAI: The star of the show Amber Dhara, Kashmira Irani, is soon to tie the knot with her partner, Akshat Saxena. The...
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan in Talks for Author-Backed Extended Cameo in Yash & Geetu Mohandas’ Thriller "Toxic"
MUMBAI: As Shah Rukh Khan continues to dominate the film industry with his recent successes in "Pathaan" and "Jawan,"...
Amazing! 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar twin with real-life couple Manoj Sharma and Shraddha in viral photo
MUMBAI: The movie continues to dominate the screen over 100 days after its premiere, and the 12th Fail craze shows no...
Recent Stories
Pooja
Exclusive! Pooja Bhalekar about her movie 'Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon', “I truly feel it was destiny.”
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pooja
Exclusive! Pooja Bhalekar about her movie 'Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon', “I truly feel it was destiny.”
Mahesh
What! Mahesh Bhatt's 1994 Stunt: Manisha Koirala's Faked Death for Film Promotion
Shah
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan in Talks for Author-Backed Extended Cameo in Yash & Geetu Mohandas’ Thriller "Toxic"
Vikrant
Amazing! 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar twin with real-life couple Manoj Sharma and Shraddha in viral photo
Urmila
Wow! Urmila Matondkar Celebrates 50th Birthday with Reflection on Life
Sridevi
What! CBI Files Chargesheet Against YouTuber Accused of Forging Documents in Sridevi's Death Claims