Really! Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala confirm their relationship? While the latter hides her face, netizens call her ‘homewrecker’

MUMBAI:Naga Chaitanya is a big name in the South film industry. The handsome and talented actor made his Bollywood debut with the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha recently and fans loved his performance. This time however he isn’t the point of conversation for his movies but for his personal life.

There have been various rumors that Naga Chaitanya is dating Ponniyin Selvan I actress Sobhita Dhulipala. He divorced The Family Man actress Samatha Ruth Prabhu recently and seems like the two have moved on. And now a picture of Naga has gone viral and netizens were quick to spot Sobhita in the background. Seems like the couple are in a restaurant in London and while the Laal Singh Chaddha actor has posed with the chef, it is not hard to see Sobhita sitting behind.

It is not hard to see that Sobhita is uninterested in taking a pic and is trying to hide her face.

While some netizens are excited that this pic might have made it official that Naga and Sobhita are a couple, some are calling ‘The Night Manager’ actress a homewrecker.

What are your thoughts on the picture?

