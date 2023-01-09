Really! From OMG to The Dirty Picture, check out the films that were banned outside India

Today let us take a look at films that were banned outside India.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 19:06
The Dirty Picture poster

MUMBAI:  Indian Films have a fan following the world over. While some do quite well, some don’t create much buzz. There are also those films that don’t even get a chance to release outside the country for various reasons. Today let us take a look at films that were banned outside India.

OMG-Oh My God

This 2012 release starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal Was a superhit in India but banned from releasing in the Middle Eastern countries.

Raanjhanaa

This Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush starrer had the Hindu Muslim love angle and was banned

in Pakistan

Again starring Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte and Akshay Kumar, Padman was banned in Pakistan.

Bombay

Starring Manisha Koirala and Arvind Swami, this Tamil language film was banned in Singapore.

Baby

This Akshay Kumar starrer was banned in Pakistan as they believed their country was shown in a negative light.

Udta Punjab

Centered around drug use and abuse, the film that starrer Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt was banned in Pakistan

Delhi Belly

The Imran Khan starrer got an A certification and was banned in  Nepal

Which of these films have you seen and liked? Tell us in the comments below.

