REALLY! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas planning for another child? Here is what you have to know

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are parents to their six-month old Malti Marie Chopra Jonas whom they welcomed via surrogacy

MUMBAI : In January this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. The couple named their child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and they have been sharing glimpses of their daughter on Instagram. PeeCee and Nick’s daughter is just six months old, and recently they even celebrated her six-month birthday by cutting a cake. Well, reportedly, the couple wants Malti Marie to have siblings, and they are planning more kids via surrogacy.

A source revealed, “It’s all they’ve ever known, and their siblings are one of the most important parts of their lives so it’s something they definitely want for Malti. They’re not ready to welcome another just yet but when they do, they’re going to use a surrogate like they did last time. It’s not a matter of if, it’s only a matter of when.”

The source further revealed that Nick wants his kids close in age. The singer-actor also wants his kids to be close in age to his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in It's All Coming Back to Me which is slated to release in February next year. The actress also has Amazon Prime Video’s web series Citadel lined up. PeeCee was supposed to star in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, but reportedly, the movie has been put on a backburner.

Credit: BollywoodLife

