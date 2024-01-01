Really! Ram Charan’s vintage video from his acting school went viral; Difficult to recognize him in long hair look

MUMBAI: Without a doubt, Ram Charan is one of the top stars in the Indian cinema industry overall, not only in the Telugu language. In reality, he has become well-known throughout the world thanks to his 2022 movie RRR.

He deserves all of the attention he is now receiving. In addition to his natural aptitude, Ram Charan put in time to become an expert in the craft he loves. According to the most recent update, the actor's acting school audition video has gone viral online. The challenge serves as a warm-up and is designed to encourage students to relax and open up.

Also read:Must Read! Here’s the list of South Movies Superstars and their nicknames, check it out

Em chesthunnadu ra vedu

Ram hassan pic.twitter.com/2N4vWFkawD — KIRAN 'NTR' (@NTRcult4ever) December 28, 2023

The Rangasthalam actor last appeared with Jr. NTR in the 2022 release of SS Rajamouli's RRR. Currently, the actor is collaborating with S Shankar on Game Changer, his Telugu directorial debut. The screenplay for the Anniyan director's film, written by Karthik Subbaraj, is described as a political drama thriller.

Ram Charan will play an IAS officer in the movie, which also stars Jayaram, SJ Suryah, Kiara Advani, Sunil, Nassar, and a host of other actors. It's known that the movie intends to wrap its production by February 2024.

Game Changer is a movie that Dil Raju produces under the Sri Venkateswara Creations label. Thaman S. is the film's music composer. Proficient cinematographer S. Thirunavukkarasu handles the film's camera work, while Shameer Muhammad handles editing.

After Game Changer, Ram Chran and Buchi Babu Sena will collaborate on a movie that is currently being called RC16. While there are currently few facts available about the movie, it is known that preliminary production has begun and that filming is anticipated to begin in April 2024.

In addition, the most recent rumors state that Ram Charan has been discussing potential partnerships with Gowtam Tinnanuri, a well-known actor from Jersey, and Sukumar, the director of Pushpa and Rangasthalam. Official confirmation on this is still pending, though.

Also read: Wow! Ram Charan's Wife Upasana unveils unseen photos from Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Pinkvilla