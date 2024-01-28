Really! “Shah Rukh Khan is very witty and intelligent” Saumya Tandon speaks about the superstar and her biggest flop with the Dunki actor

MUMBAI: One of the most well-known actresses from the TV industry is most definitely Saumya Tandon from the show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’, where she essayed the role of Anita Bhabhi for over five years. The actress once shared the stage with none other than Dunki actor Shah Rukh Khan for a reality show.

Talking about her experience of working with SRk in the show Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout Saumya said, “It turned out to be the biggest flop of my career” She added, “Having said that, I had a great time meeting and working with Shah Rukh. He is extremely sharp and clever. He isn’t just a great actor; he is very witty and intelligent. Before doing this show I wasn’t an ardent SRK fan but it changed when I met him.”

Saumya spoke about SRK saying, “I remember I had to co-host the show’s launch event with Shah Rukh. When I came, he stood up, he didn’t have to…he is such a big star. All the CEOs and other important personalities were waiting to meet him but he said, ‘This is my time with her.’ So, everybody was standing till the time he finished his rehearsal with me. We rehearsed for close to an hour.”

She added, “When he was with me, he was just with me. Looking into my eyes, making me feel important, giving me respect, time, and space. He didn’t make me feel that I was a new person. He asked me two or three times if I want to rehearse more, just like any other co-actor.” She further stated, “Because when you get the unadulterated attention of a person, you feel you are the most important person for him, and that for me is romance.”

Credit-Pinkvilla