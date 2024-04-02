Really! Shah Rukh Khan wanted to put up a poster of a dialogue from Jawan, here's why he didn't go for it

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan had quite a year in 2023 with his movie Jawan. It was directed by Atlee and became a huge hit, smashing records at the box office. The film not only entertained the audience with Shah Rukh Khan's star power but also impressed them with its intense action scenes. The dialogues from the movie also created a buzz on the internet.

Recently, the dialogue writer shared a photo of the dialogue poster, and SRK had a clever response. He humorously mentioned his disappointment in not being able to get one for his home.

Today, on January 31, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan’s dialogue writer Sumit Arora hared a sneak peek of his home. In the photo, there's a portrait of Shah Rukh Khan from the movie, along with a famous dialogue. The movie's dialogue poster says, "Baap Se Baat Kar."

While sharing the photo, he accompanied the post with the caption that reads, “When your dialogue becomes part of your home décor..#Jawan”. In response to this, Shah Rukh being his usual self reacted humorously to the post as he wrote, “Maine bhi socha tha teri lines ek deewar par lagaunga. Itne lambe lambe lambe dialogues hain tere….itni lambi deewar hi nahi hai ghar mein!!! (I had also thought of putting your lines on the wall. Your dialogues are so long and I don’t have a long wall in my home).”

Maine bhi socha tha teri lines ek deewar par lagaunga. Itne lambe lambe lambe dialogues hain tere….itni lambi deewar hi nahi hai ghar mein!!! https://t.co/7SIRcuQFCP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 31, 2024

Minutes after the post was shared, fans swamped the actor’s timeline with their comments as they reacted to the post. A fan completed the dialogue as he wrote, “Bete ko hath lagaane se pehle baap se baat kar,” and another fan wrote, “I want this Poster now!! @iamsrk”

Shah Rukh had a remarkable year in 2023 as he started his year with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan which had Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. After generating buzz with his first release, the actor swiftly delivered another blockbuster of the year, with Jawan creating new records at the box office. The actor concluded his year with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Furthermore, the actor will be seen collaborating with Sujoy Ghosh for the movie, King, co-starring his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Credits - Pinkvilla