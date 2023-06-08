Really! Sheeba Akashdeep reveals the struggles she has to face in the entertainment industry, “They have a preconceived notion that I come with a lot of tantrums”

MUMBAI: In the 90’s actress Sheeba was a well known name and face. She was seen in entertaining films like suryavanshi, Miss 420 and Pyaar Ka Saaya, among many others. The actress who will soon be seen in Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si has opened up about her challenges to get work in the industry.

Also Read-Sheeba Akashdeep: Everybody today is replaceable and brings an equal amount of talent and looks and experience to the table

Sheeba told a news portal, “It’s tough for actors my age and background to get projects. While there are fewer opportunities for senior actors, I face a different set of challenges.” Sheeba who is also a certified Yoga instructor further states, “Having played central characters in films, people in the television industry are often skeptical about casting me, assuming I bring along baggage. They have a preconceived notion that I come with a lot of tantrums and a condition for limited shooting hours. I am glad I could debunk the myth after working with them.”

Also Read-Exclusive! Naagin 6 actress Sheeba Akashdeep bags Rajan Shahi’s new show on Star Plus?

Talking about problems women her age face, Sheeba added, “The heroes I have worked with continue to play lead characters and are paired with heroines half their age. On the other hand, actresses like me often get relegated to insignificant roles. So, instead of struggling to find substantial characters in films, I have shifted my focus to strong roles on TV and OTT.”

Sheeba further added, “An actor experiences various phases, from being overwhelmed with choices to having no work. My message to everyone is that I aspire to work consistently, and I am not hung up about just doing films. I am equally excited about being part of a daily soap if it is worth my while.”

Sheeba began her acting career with Tamil films and gradually came into Bollywood. She can speak Hindi, Tamil, and Punjabi languages.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla