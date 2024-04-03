Really! Sidharth Malhotra's rejection and Ayushmann Khurrana's success with 'Badhaai Ho'

Sidharth Malhotra was originally considered for the lead role in the blockbuster film 'Badhaai Ho', but he rejected the offer.
Sidharth Malhotra

MUMBAI : When director Amit Ravindernath Sharma was casting for 'Badhaai Ho', he approached Sidharth Malhotra for the lead role. However, Sidharth turned down the offer, and the role eventually went to Ayushmann Khurrana. Released in 2018, 'Badhaai Ho' was a major success, grossing over Rs 200 crores worldwide and earning critical acclaim for its unique storyline and performances.

In a later interview, Sidharth confirmed that he was indeed approached for 'Badhaai Ho' but had no regrets about rejecting the film. When asked if he regretted losing the opportunity to Ayushmann, Sidharth stated, "No, not at all. I do not think of scripts once I say yes or no. I think one has to follow their instinct. There is no one way of going about your career."

Despite missing out on 'Badhaai Ho', Sidharth continued to focus on his career and projects that aligned with his instincts and interests. Meanwhile, Ayushmann's performance in the film earned him widespread praise and contributed to his successful streak at the box office.

'Badhaai Ho' went on to win several awards, including Best Actress (Critics) for Neena Gupta, Best Supporting Actress for Surekha Sikri, and Best Supporting Actor for Gajraj Rao at the 64th Filmfare Awards. The film was also honored with two National Film Awards.

The success of 'Badhaai Ho' solidified Ayushmann Khurrana's position as a versatile actor who could deliver both critically acclaimed performances and box office hits. The film's impact was such that it led to a spiritual successor, 'Badhaai Do', released in 2022, further expanding the franchise's legacy.

Credit: DNA

 

 

 

 

