Really! Taali Actor Ankur Bhatia breaks silence on losing out a meaty role in Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, “when the film finally went on floor I had…”

MUMBAI: After the thunderous success of 'Gadar 2' on the Indian box office scene, it's clear that the craving for heart-pounding action and gripping drama is stronger than ever. With Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel at the helm, the film swiftly touched millions of hearts across the country. The film recently crossed Rs500 crores at the box office.

Also Read- Ankur Bhatia sketches his 'Crackdown 2' character arc

The recently released OTT series Taali has been loved by viewers and actor Ankur Bhatia who was seen in the Sushmita Sen starrer revealed that he was going to star in Gadar 2. Read on to know what happened.

He said, “I was offered the role of an Indian army officer. I had a meeting with director Anil Sharma and got on board. However, the when film finally went on floor I had picked up something else by then and couldn't shoot for the Sunny Deol starrer.”

He continued, “I would have loved to be a part of Gadar 2. I mean look at it... it is such a huge success. It would have been awesome to have it in my portfolio. After all, it's all about destiny. It is funny how destiny works. I'm extremely happy for the whole team though.”

Also Read- Enjoyed Gadar 2? 7 Action Drama Films and Series to Keep Your Adrenaline Pumping

Ankur further said, “Gadar 2 was destined to be a super hit, because people were waiting for it for so many years.” Gadar 2 released on August 11 and along with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the film also stars Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in supporting roles.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla