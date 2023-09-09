Really! Taali Actor Ankur Bhatia breaks silence on losing out a meaty role in Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, “when the film finally went on floor I had…”

The recently released OTT series Taali has been loved by viewers and actor Ankur Bhatia who was seen in the Sushmita Sen starrer revealed that he was going to star in Gadar 2.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 16:42
movie_image: 
Ankur Bhatia

MUMBAI: After the thunderous success of 'Gadar 2' on the Indian box office scene, it's clear that the craving for heart-pounding action and gripping drama is stronger than ever. With Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel at the helm, the film swiftly touched millions of hearts across the country. The film recently crossed Rs500 crores at the box office. 

Also Read- Ankur Bhatia sketches his 'Crackdown 2' character arc

The recently released OTT series Taali has been loved by viewers and actor Ankur Bhatia who was seen in the Sushmita Sen starrer revealed that he was going to star in Gadar 2. Read on to know what happened.

He said, “I was offered the role of an Indian army officer. I had a meeting with director Anil Sharma and got on board. However, the when film finally went on floor I had picked up something else by then and couldn't shoot for the Sunny Deol starrer.”

He continued, “I would have loved to be a part of Gadar 2. I mean look at it... it is such a huge success. It would have been awesome to have it in my portfolio. After all, it's all about destiny. It is funny how destiny works. I'm extremely happy for the whole team though.”

Also Read- Enjoyed Gadar 2? 7 Action Drama Films and Series to Keep Your Adrenaline Pumping

Ankur further said, “Gadar 2 was destined to be a super hit, because people were waiting for it for so many years.”  Gadar 2 released on August 11 and along with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the film also stars Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in supporting roles. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla

Sunny Deol Gadar 2 Sakina Tara Singh Utkarsh Sharma Ameesha Patel Ankur Bhatia Taali Sushmita Sen Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 16:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Really! Taali Actor Ankur Bhatia breaks silence on losing out a meaty role in Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, “when the film finally went on floor I had…”
MUMBAI: After the thunderous success of 'Gadar 2' on the Indian box office scene, it's clear that the craving for heart...
Exclusive! Not Kanika Mann but Hemani Chawla to be seen in Sony TV's series Dabangi
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
Exclusive! Shiv Thakare breaks his silence on Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fight
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.Later,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Nervous! Savi gets arrested, Yashwant and Surekha worried about the truth coming out
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Kya Baat Hai! "I used to be ignored and sidelined during award functions, but today because of Anupamaa things have changed and it's taken me twenty two years to reach where I am today" - Rupali Ganguly
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Exclusive! Manasi Joshi Roy reveals how close her character is to her real - life and talks about the bond she shares with the co - actors of the show
MUMBAI: Manasi Joshi Roy is a big name in the entertainment business and she has a good fan following.She became a...
Recent Stories
Ankur Bhatia
Really! Taali Actor Ankur Bhatia breaks silence on losing out a meaty role in Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, “when the film finally went on floor I had…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tamanna Bhatia
Shocking! “Why is she looking very weird” netizens trolls actress Tamanna Bhatia
Shahrukh Khan
Jawan day 2 collection! Shahrukh Khan starrer action thriller bags good amount on a non holiday
Animal
Wow! Animal teaser to be out on this date
Avneet Kaur
Trolled! "Why wear such uncomfortable dress and then keep pulling from here and there" netizens troll actress Avneet Kaur
Pooja Bhalekar
Too hot! These clicks of the actress Pooja Bhalekar are too hot to handle
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Shocking! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya ordered to vacate her Dubai home for non-payment of Rent