Really! When Raveena Tandon revealed she was ‘torn’ between friends Sridevi and Mona Kapoor

MUMBAI: Hindi film actress Raveena Tandon has been in the industry for more than 3 decades and has developed some solid friendships. Among her good friends were the late Mona Kapoor (ex-wife of Boney Kapoor) and late actress Sridevi. She said she was good friends with them both and was torn between them and their individual relationship with filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

The actress in an interview with a news portal revealed that while one was going through a divorce, the other was romancing him. She tried to understand what they might have been going through and offered her support in any way she could.

Raveena told the portal, “I used to be quite in a dilemma at the time because at that time, Mona was also a very very dear friend of mine. But I was working with Sri and she became a dear friend so for some years, I was torn apart. Unfortunately, they went through that entire thing but both of them, two beautiful souls we lost too early.”

She added, “I was understanding Mona’s issues as well and I would understand Sri’s issues as well, so I was kind of there for both of them. I was just there for them. What people are going through in their personal life is their personal life, you cannot interfere after a certain extent but you can just be there for them, to understand them and to be a moral support for them, while not criticizing and not talking ill about the other person but you can see what’s going on in people’s lives.”

Raveena recently won the Padma Shri, which is the fourth highest civilian award of the Republic of India. She made her OTT debut with Aranyak. She will next be seen in Patna Shukla and Ghudchadi.

