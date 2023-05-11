Really! Zeenat Aman recalls being confused on first day of her set, “was nothing like I had imagined”

MUMBAI: Zeenat Aman was the reigning film actress of the 80’s. Every director wanted to work with this gorgeous and beautiful former beauty queen. However the veteran shared an anecdote from her very first day on set, expecting a lot of glitz and glamor but was surprised to see nothing but wires everywhere and men running helter skelter.

Also Read- Oh No! Zeenat Aman reveals battle with 'Horrible Flu' for 10 days; Will be back for upcoming projects soon

Zeenat Aman shared a throwback picture of herself on social media where she is seen in a shiny loose shirt with short hair. Sharing it she wrote, “Poofy hair, an exaggerated collar, and a whole lot of sparkles. This picture just has to be from the 80s. It was one of those test shoots one does for fun, and that snazzy jacket was my prized possession at the time.”

The Don actress continued, “Let me rewind a little further and share an anecdote. The very first day that I walked onto a set in 1970, I looked around and was taken aback by how dull it all was. Wires snaked across the floor, heavy camera machinery was propped up on rusty trolleys, men ran hither and thither shouting instructions and ferrying supplies. It was nothing like I had imagined.”

Also Read-Shocking! Zeenat Aman Recalls ‘bursts into a flood of tears’ when Raj Kapoor narrated her before Satyam Shivam Sundaram song shoot; ‘Raj Kapoor laughed and said…’

Zeenat further wrote, “But where’s the glamour?' I exclaimed. OP Ralhan, my director, just smirked and drawled, 'Babusha, you are the glamour'," concluded Zeenat. Reacting to the post, Soni Razdan wrote, "Totally agree. You were my favourite and still are." Chitrangda Singh said, "You’re so cool! You can make any era look glam!" Farah Khan commented, "You're still the glamour.”

Zeenat Aman was known for her unconventional and glamorous roles. She has been part of blockbusters like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbaani, Dhund, Don, Manoranjan and Yaadon Ki Baarat.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes

