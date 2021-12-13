Rehashes: OMG! Janhvi, Sara, and Ibrahim attend AP Dhillon’s concert

MUMBAI: The audience surely knows when it is AP Dhillon’s concert they will surely have a gala time dancing on the hit tracks. On Sunday, AP Dhillon had a massive concert at The Black Boxx at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai which was unsurprisingly a massive success. Many of the Bollywood celebrities were part of this concert. A few prominent names that made their appearance felt at the event are Sara Ali Khan along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kubbra Sait, Malvika Raj, and others who were seen at the hotel. Earlier, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen at AP Dhillon’s concert in Delhi.

Also read: OMG! Sara Ali Khan gets heavily trolled for this reason

While Sara Ali Khan sported a neon green jacket and wore a cute mask with ‘Pinku’ written on it. Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in gray attire and flowing air. Actress Kubbra Sait wore a black silk vest and blue jeans with hot pink sneakers. Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted in a light blue denim shirt and looked extremely handsome. And finally, Malvika Raj was seen in a green and gray checkered romper with a white shirt that had puffed sleeves with cute pink sneakers.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re which is slated to release on 24th December. The actress is going all out to promote her latest film. It is directed by Anand L Rai and will be distributed by Disney+Hostar. Janhvi was last seen in Roohi. She will be seen next in Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Milli.

Credits: Pinkvilla

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: INTERESTING! Janhvi Kapoor has this to say as Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah kisses boyfriend on vacation