Rekha makes heads turn, jokes with paps on 'Citadel' blue carpet

MUMBAI: The legendary Rekha, who is often called the eternal beauty, lived up to the title as she walked the 'blue carpet' of the upcoming streaming series 'Citadel', which sees Priyanka Chopra and 'Games of Thrones' alum Richard Madden in the lead.

Rekha chose a hybrid silk outfit in the shades of rose gold and purple. She sported heavy earpieces and her tresses were tied in a traditional bun rounded up with gajra.

On the blue carpet, the celebrated actress also joked with the paparazzi stationed at the venue and she playfully made a gesture of slapping one of the paps after a brief verbal exchange in jest.

The actress is a Padma Shri recipient and also served as nominated member of the Rajya Sabha member from 2012 to the end of her tenure in 2018.

SOURCE: IANS